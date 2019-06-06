K'taka: DK Shivakumar offers special prayers for rain

water resources and DK Shivakumar held a homa (pooja) at praying for rain on Thursday.

Several districts of the state have been officially declared as drought-ridden.

The began pooja in the wee hours of Thursday with a couple of purohits.

Reportedly, the combined live storage in all four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin -- Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi -- is 13.93 tmcft as against their full live storage capacity of 104.55 tmcft.

To combat the crisis, the (CWMA) has also ordered to release 9.19 tmcft of water for June from the Biligundlu reservoir on the interstate border to in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)