UP: Two held for cow slaughter in Moradabad

Two people were held and cases against six have been registered in connection with different cases of alleged illegal slaughter of bovines in district of

A total of eight bovines were rescued and a vehicle along with tools used for the alleged slaughter were recovered, the police said.

"Police were carrying out a drive to prevent the illegal slaughter of bovines in the wake of Eid. We have booked five to six people and many bovines have been recovered in the last two days," of Police said.

According to the police, some people were allegedly slaughtering bovines in the jungle of village in the district. When villagers got the information about the crime, they encircled the area and nabbed two people from the spot. Remains of bovines were found on the spot.

The two men were later detained by the police. One vehicle and equipment used for allegedly slaughtering the bovines were recovered.

The police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

In another related case, around 25 bodies of bovines were found in open in Dharak Nangla area of the district. The bodies were buried after taking sampling, the police said.

A villager said, "When some people came at the place in the morning, they found 25 bodies lying."

On Wednesday, a and two constables of station were suspended by the SP after lacklustre in performing duties was found on their part.

The police have also rescued eight bovines who were suspected to be slaughtered in Thakurdwara city. "We have booked six people in this case," Deputy SP said.

Police are further investigating the matter.

