K'taka: Protesters block HD Kumaraswamy's convoy in Raichur

Scores of workers of staged protest in front of HD Kumaraswamy's bus demanding higher wages here on Wednesday.

The agitated protesters shouted 'shame shame' and blocked the Chief Minister's convoy for a few minutes, urging him to fulfill their long pending demands.

Kumaraswamy, who was on his way to for his 'village stay programme' got angry after witnessing the protest and was later seen scolding them for blocking his way.

Police reached the site and made efforts to bring the situation under control.

The commenced his 'Grama Vastavya 2.0' or 'village stay programme' from Northern on June 21.

The agenda is an extension of the "Grama Vastavya" programme, first started in Kumaraswamy's regime as the state's from 2006-2007 with BJP's B.S. Yeddyurappa as his

After his party, (Secular), faced a severe drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the programme focuses on strengthening the party's relations with the locals and noting the plight of the common man.

Kumaraswamy said the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing.

The Chief Minister also met his party leaders, along with Siddaramaiah to lay out an action plan for the smooth functioning of the presently ruling Congress-JDS government in the state.

The landslide victory of BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 25 of the 28 seats is believed to be a cause for the re-establishment of the programme. JDS won only one seat in the elections.

In Raichur, Kumaraswamy will inaugurate as many as 36 developmental projects.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)