There was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack: Government in Parliament

G. Kishan Reddy, in the said there was no intelligence failure in the attack, on Wednesday in Parliament.

On being asked whether the reasons of terror attack was a failure of intelligence, in Lok Sabha replied, " are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years."

He further added, "All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider."

On 14 February this year, 40 Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the

