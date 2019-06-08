Karnataka cabinet expansion on June 12

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The year-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress coalition government in Karnataka would be expanded for second time on June 12, said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday.

"The Governor (Vajubhai Vala) has fixed the time at 11:30 a.m., on June 12 for the swearing-in at Raj Bhavan," tweeted Kumaraswamy in Kannada.

Though the chief minister has not mentioned how many legislators would be inducted as ministers to expand the cabinet, a party source hinted that at least three would take oath to fill vacancies.

"Of the three vacancies, two are from JD-S quota and 1 from the Congress," the source told IANS.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 19:50 IST

