Karnataka cabinet expansion on June 12

-
ALSO READ
Two Independent MLAs withdraw support to Kumaraswamy govt in Karnataka; CM unperturbed
Karnataka Congress leaders meet CM over cabinet reshuffle
BJP trying to destabilise coalition govt in Karnataka : HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy urges JDS-Congress leaders not to make controversial remarks against each-other
No change in our stand on support to Congress: Karnataka CM
-
The year-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress coalition government in Karnataka would be expanded for second time on June 12, said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday.
"The Governor (Vajubhai Vala) has fixed the time at 11:30 a.m., on June 12 for the swearing-in at Raj Bhavan," tweeted Kumaraswamy in Kannada.
Though the chief minister has not mentioned how many legislators would be inducted as ministers to expand the cabinet, a party source hinted that at least three would take oath to fill vacancies.
"Of the three vacancies, two are from JD-S quota and 1 from the Congress," the source told IANS.
--IANS
fb/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU