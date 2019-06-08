Karnataka cabinet expansion on June 12

The year-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the coalition government in would be expanded for second time on June 12, said on Saturday.

"The (Vajubhai Vala) has fixed the time at 11:30 a.m., on June 12 for the swearing-in at Raj Bhavan," tweeted Kumaraswamy in Kannada.

Though the has not mentioned how many legislators would be inducted as ministers to expand the cabinet, a party source hinted that at least three would take oath to fill vacancies.

"Of the three vacancies, two are from JD-S quota and 1 from the Congress," the source told IANS.

