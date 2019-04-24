K'taka resort brawl: Kampli MLA JN Ganesh granted bail

-
Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Kampli MLA JN Ganesh, who was arrested for attacking his fellow Congress MLA Anand Singh at a resort in January this year.
While granting bail, Justice B A Patil directed Ganesh to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of an equal amount.
A special court for people's representatives had rejected Ganesh's bail plea on March 25, following which he moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in a criminal case lodged against him.
Ganesh, an MLA from Kampli, allegedly assaulted Singh on January 19 following a heated argument at a resort near Bengaluru.
Singh was later admitted to a hospital, while Ganesh was suspended on the directions of state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Following the brawl, Ganesh had absconded and was later nabbed in Gujarat's Somnath city on February 20. He was produced before a district court a day later and has been in judicial custody since then.
