K'taka: Sadanand Gowda writes to Jalashakti Minister, asks him to release water for Mandya

DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday wrote a letter to for Jalashakti, Gajendra Shekhawat to release 2 TMC water from in Karnataka's district.

Shekhawat was asked by MP to help in releasing water immediately "to overcome the loss of standing crop and mitigate the problems of farmers."

The further said that agriculture is the predominant occupation and the single largest contributor to Mandya's economy.

"The main crops grown are paddy, sugarcane, jowar, maize, cotton, banana, ragi, coconut, pulses, and vegetables. Moreover, cultivation depends upon the water which is being stored and released through canals from KRS dam," the letter read.

"Nowadays there is a deficit of natural rain the entire district and the farmers are facing acute shortage of water," it said.

Shekhawat has also written a letter to of Cauvery Water Management Authority, in this regard.

