Defence Ministry initiates shortlisting of domestic firms for Rs 45,000 crore submarine project

In a major step under 'Make in India' initiative, the on Thursday initiated the process for shortlisting domestic partners in the Rs 45, 000 crore project to build six submarines for the in collaboration with foreign vendors.

"As a major initiative towards 'Make in India,' the government has issued the Expression of Interest(s) for the shortlisting of potential (SPs) for the construction of six conventional submarines for P-75(I) Project of the on June 20. The project cost is about Rs 45,000 Crore," said.

This is the second project being undertaken under the latest Strategic Partnership (SP) Model, with the first being the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUHs).

"This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project," he said.

The submarine acquisition case was approved by the on January 31 this year.

"The EoI for shortlisting of (Original Equipment Manufacturer) will be issued in two weeks," the said.

The strategic partners in collaboration with have been mandated to set up for these submarines in and make the global hub for submarine design and production.

All six submarines under this project will be built in by the selected Indian Strategic in collaboration with the selected OEM.

In addition, the would have the option to manufacture six more submarines under the project.

