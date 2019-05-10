K'taka: SDA caught red-handed accepting bribe

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Taluka Panchayat Second Division Assistant was caught red-handed on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Police said the bribe was being taken from a complainant in exchange for clearing his transfer documents. "In a surprise raid, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Second Division Assistant (SDA) of Taluka Panchayat at Nijalingappa for receiving a bribe of Rs 15,000 from complainant Sharanagouda PDO for clearing his transfer documents," police said.Police have seized cash taken by the accused from the complainant.An FIR has been filed in the case and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, ACB officials have warned of strict action against those asking and paying the bribe. They appealed people to report the matter if any government employee demands a bribe.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:59 IST

