JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Bihar Orthopaedics to see magic of surgical robot at RoboTech

SC to hear plea on rescheduling of poll timings
Business Standard

CRPF conducts route march in East Midnapore ahead of 6th phase of LS elections

ANI  |  Politics 

A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conducted route march here on Friday, two days before the constituency is slated to go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

Security was beefed up in the constituency after the convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

West Bengal was marred with violence in the last five phases of Lok Sabha election.

Barrackpore Lok Sabha candidate Arjun Singh was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters during the fifth phase of elections on April 29.

Earlier, the convoy of Union Minister Babul Supriyo was also attacked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU