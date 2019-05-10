'Terrorist killed in Shopian associated with Islamic State-inspired group'

A terrorist associated with Islamic State-inspired group was killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday at Shopian, police confirmed.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Dilbagh Singh said the terrorist, Ishfaq Ahmed, was earlier associated with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

"A terrorist identified as has been killed. He was once arrested when he was associated with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and prior to his release, he joined the Islamic State-inspired group. Another terrorist managed to escape," he said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site where the brief exchange of fire took place.

