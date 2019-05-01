Kaizer Chiefs terminate their goalkeeper Virgil Vries

Kaizer Chiefs have announced to terminate with 'immediate effect'.

The 28-year-old joined Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the current season. Virgil joined the club on 1 July 2018 but entered in a mutual termination and release agreement.

"The club thanked Vries for his contribution and wished him all the best in his future endeavours as he prepares for the upcoming Cosafa and with national team," Kaizer Chiefs wrote on their website.

Vries thanked the Kaizer Chiefs for their support during his stay with the club.

"It's been a pleasure and a great experience to don the Kaizer Chiefs jersey. I thank everyone for their support during my stay at the club," Kaizer Chiefs website quoted Vries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)