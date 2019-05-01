Aaron Wan-Bissaka bags Crystal Palace Player of the season award

Crystal Palace fans have named as the of the Season because of his magnificent performance throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Surprisingly, this was his first full season since he made his senior debut in red and blue in February 2018. In his debut match, Wan-Bissaka helped his side to keep a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's a real honour, I really didn't expect this but I'm happy to have won this. I'm very grateful [to Hodgson and his coaches], I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity," Crystal Palace's website quoted Wan-Bissaka, as saying.

Crystal Palace's praised Wan-Bissaka for his outstanding performance.

"We're lucky we've got so many players putting their body on the line each week. He's been outstanding [Wan-Bissaka]. He had a baptism of fire over a year ago now, playing three of the top six teams in his first games. He's been so good in all of the games," Hodgson said.

"He's a as far as I'm concerned and I'm very glad we have him and delighted for him and his family that he's here for this award tonight," he added.

The 21-year old received 59 per cent of the total votes and and had to settle on the second and third place respectively.

