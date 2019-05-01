Aaron Wan-Bissaka bags Crystal Palace Player of the season award

-
Crystal Palace fans have named Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the Player of the Season because of his magnificent performance throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
Surprisingly, this was his first full season since he made his senior debut in red and blue in February 2018. In his debut match, Wan-Bissaka helped his side to keep a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur.
"It's a real honour, I really didn't expect this but I'm happy to have won this. I'm very grateful [to Hodgson and his coaches], I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity," Crystal Palace's website quoted Wan-Bissaka, as saying.
Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson praised Wan-Bissaka for his outstanding performance.
"We're lucky we've got so many players putting their body on the line each week. He's been outstanding [Wan-Bissaka]. He had a baptism of fire over a year ago now, playing three of the top six teams in his first games. He's been so good in all of the games," Hodgson said.
"He's a complete fullback as far as I'm concerned and I'm very glad we have him and delighted for him and his family that he's here for this award tonight," he added.
The 21-year old received 59 per cent of the total votes and Luka Milivojevic and Wilfried Zaha had to settle on the second and third place respectively.
