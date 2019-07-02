Kaley Cuoco bags lead role in 'The Flight Attendant'

Actress Kaley Cuoco has signed an exclusive, multiyear deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, for the lead role in the upcoming drama 'The Flight Attendant'.

Based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, the series will see Cuoco play a flight attendant who gets entangled in a murder mystery. The series will exclusively be available on Warner Media's upcoming streaming service in 2020.

Besides, she will also serve as the series' executive producer, along with television producer and director, Greg Berlanti, Fox News reported.

Expressing gratitude towards her long association with Warner Bros, 'The Big Bang Theory' actor said in an official statement, "I couldn't be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They're stuck with me now!"

The financial details of the deal have not been announced yet.

Cuoco had a successful run as 'Penny' in 'The Big Bang Theory', which culminated on May 16 this year.

While working on the final season of the TV series, Cuoco reportedly earned up to USD 1 million per episode.

