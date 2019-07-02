Scooter Braun reaches out to Taylor Swift for 'private conversation'

Drama between music manager Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift erupted on Sunday after the singer accused the manager of bullying her following his purchase of Swift's former label Big Machine.

While Braun hasn't responded publicly to the Grammy award winner after her post, a source confirmed that he privately reached out to Swift on Monday to discuss the situation, reported People.

According to The Blast, as cited by People, the music manager tried to contact Swift, who reportedly hasn't responded through mutual friends. The outlet also reported that Braun was "shocked" by Swift's reaction and is "eager" to clear the issue with the 29-year-old star.

After Braun's purchase of Big Machine Label, which also includes Swift's music catalogue, the singer posted a scathing note on her Tumblr account, saying she "learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world."

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years," she wrote.

A source previously told People that Swift was given a courtesy note on Saturday by Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta, who later posted on the label's website that he texted the 'ME!' singer on Saturday to break the news to her.

"Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music," wrote Borchetta.

A spokesperson for Swift refuted reports that the singer was aware of the purchase beforehand, telling People in a statement on Sunday, "Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance."

In her Tumblr post, Swift did not hold back on her views about Braun, who manages stars including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato.

Justin responded to Swift's claims of bullying on his Instagram account, denying her accusation that the music manager had used him and Braun's former client Kanye West to bully her back in 2016.

Swift, whose new album 'Lover' is slated to release August 23, said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her music from Borchetta was her "worst nightmare."

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario," she wrote.

In November, last year, the 'Love Story' singer quit Big Machine Music and signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, which means Braun wouldn't have any legal claim over the rights to her recently released singles 'Me!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' and her upcoming seventh album 'Lover'.

