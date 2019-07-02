'Spider-Man: Far From Home' cast visits children's hospital in LA

In a pleasant surprise to patients and their families, the cast of 'Spider-Man

The screening was followed by a question and answer session with the stars.

"We wanted them to be the first people here on the West Coast to see it. This is going to be really fun," E! News quoted Tom Holland, who plays the lead role, as saying in a video.

Holland wore his famous red, black and blue superhero costume to the hospital while Jake Gyllenhaal chose to dress as Mysterio.

Much to the delight of kids, Holland performed a few stunts. The cast also gave autographs and clicked pictures with the kids.

The cast also attended the star-studded premiere of the film later that day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)