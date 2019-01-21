Russian Constitution lacks balance between power branches, says Speaker Volodin

[Russia], Jan 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Constitution does not consist of a necessary balance between its power branches, said on Monday.

"Having worked for more than two years as the of the State Duma, I see the possibility for the Parliament, the legislative branch of power, to play a key role in analysing the effectiveness of the Supreme Law," Volodin told reporters.

"It is the parliament that is obliged to fulfill the citizens' demand for respecting their constitutional rights, ensuring representation of the citizens' interests, as well as exercise parliamentary control," the lower added.

"In this regard, it is advisable to expand the powers of the Federal Assembly, primarily in the matters of parliamentary control of This would, among other things, eliminate a number of shortcomings in our Constitution that are related to... the lack of proper balance in the system of checks and balances of branches of power, leaning in favor of the executive branch," the Speaker added.

