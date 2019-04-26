Kanhaiya Kumar, Tanveer Hassan not my competition: Giriraj Singh

(Bihar) [India] Apr 26 (ANI): and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, who is contesting against the CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD's Tanveer Hassan, said that he considers Kumar and Hassan as his competition.

"I don't see any competition here, I myself am competition. My fight is to make people aware of distorted sentiments of RJD, and the in Begusarai," Singh asserted. "Begusarai's public has bore the brunt of violent revolutions in the past concerning land-grabbing and industrial lockouts. The more I make people aware of the nefarious designs of the opposition, the victory will be greater," he added.

Slamming he said, " realised that he will lose Amethi seat and that's why he decided to fight from Kerala's Wayanad. There was not a single party's flag during his nomination filing process, a green flag with half moon in the corner was there like he filed his nominations from Pakistan, not from The complete view looks like scenes from the enemy Country (Pakistan). It was representing a different view. That's why I requested to prohibit green flag."

"Congress party is working on agenda. They support terrorism; they raise questions on our Soldiers and asked for the proofs of surgical strike. Earlier, from Congress used to make such remarks and now has started giving such statements," he added.

"As you sow so you reap. I do not even take his name, my fight is with ideology not with anybody," said Singh when asked about Kanhaiya Kumar accused him of disturbing his roadshows.

Three phases of elections are over in while the other four phases will take place on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19 respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

