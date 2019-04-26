SC stays Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee's probe into Jayalalithaa's death

The on Friday stayed Justice (Retd.) A Inquiry Committee's probe into the death of former and AIADMK leader J

The order was passed by a bench of and Justices and in an appeal by

Popularly known as 'Amma', was taken to Chennai's on September 22, 2016, where she was treated for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

In September 2017, Justice was appointed to head the probe into the death of the former

Over a year later, the hospital demanded the constitution of a medical board comprising doctors and medical professionals to examine Jayalalithaa's medical records.

In an affidavit filed to the Commission, the hospital raised the demand citing that errors crept in due to the inability of a to comprehend and type correct medical terms.

further said that words like 'intubation' were recorded as 'incubation' and other fatal errors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)