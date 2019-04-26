SC stays Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee's probe into Jayalalithaa's death

-
-
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Justice (Retd.) A Arumughaswamy Inquiry Committee's probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.
The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna in an appeal by Apollo Hospitals.
Popularly known as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, where she was treated for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.
In September 2017, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of the former Chief Minister.
Over a year later, the hospital demanded the constitution of a medical board comprising doctors and medical professionals to examine Jayalalithaa's medical records.
In an affidavit filed to the Arumughaswamy Commission, the hospital raised the demand citing that errors crept in due to the inability of a typist to comprehend and type correct medical terms.
Apollo Hospital further said that words like 'intubation' were recorded as 'incubation' and other fatal errors.
