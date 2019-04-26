SC refuses to interfere with EC order staying release of 'PM Narendra Modi'

The on Friday refused to interfere with the Election Commission's (EC) order banning the release of starrer biopic on

"We are not inclined to interfere," said a bench headed by

On Monday, the EC had submitted a report before the top court favouring the ban on the release of 'PM Modi'. The bench had directed that the report be served to the petitioner (producers of the movie).

The in its report described the film as "hagiography," that may disturb the level-playing field if released during elections. Suggesting the ban should continue till the voting is over, the poll body had said the film can't be termed as just a biopic. It is a movie that "eulogises a political representative," EC had said.

On April 17, EC officials watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the A committee with a total of seven officials, set up for the purpose, was present for the screening of the biopic. The top court had asked EC to watch 'PM Modi' and submit its view by April 22.

On April 12, makers of the film had moved the apex court challenging the stay on the film's release. The producer -- had said the poll panel banned the film without even watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release till culminate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)