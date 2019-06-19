Karnataka BJP MPs discuss state's development over dinner

-
ALSO READ
Baig's outburst to give new direction to Ktaka politics: Gowda
BJP will stake claim to power if Cong-JDS govt falls: Sadananda Gowda
Sitharaman, Gowda to attend funeral of head pontiff of Siddaganga
Sadananda Gowda take charge of Chemicals, Fertilisers ministry; Harsimrat Badal of food processing
BJP will find "alternative" if Cong-JDS govt collapses on its
-
Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda organised a meeting of all BJP members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Karnataka to discuss the issues pertaining to the development of the state at his residence here on Wednesday evening.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gowda said, "We discussed to have a united approach towards the development of Karnataka. Issues related to Karnataka should be dealt with above political lines. We discuss the matter in detail."
"In future, we will take up the issues of Karnataka government to the Centre unitedly and unanimously and seek relief for the state," the minister added.
He said that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had no interest in the state or welfare of the people.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi were among the attendees.
BJP backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh was also present at the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU