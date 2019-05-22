Karnataka: Boy dies, 12 taken ill after suspected food poisoning

An 11-year-old boy died on Wednesday and 12 people were admitted in the district hospital after a suspected case of poisoning.

"A group of 20 people had visited the on Monday. They ate after cooking their On Tuesday, some of them complained of vomiting and visited a local doctor," District officer Dr said.

An 11-year-old boy died and 12 other people were admitted in the hospital, the district commissioner's office said.

The incident took place in Pavagada Taluka of district in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)