Indian Air Force Rafale office broken into in France

"There was a break-in into the Rafale project management team office which is located in a suburb of in No hard disk or document has been stolen. More details are being ascertained about the motive," sources in the told ANI.

The Rafale project team is headed by a Group Captain-rank who looks after issues related to the 36 Rafale combat aircraft, including the production timelines and training of Indian personnel who have to be trained for maintenance and flying operations of the plane, which is acquiring.

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of and the police there is investigating the case.

Sources said the main aim of the break-in could have been to steal data as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices.

The Indian Rafale team office is in the vicinity of French Dassault office blocks.Government sources said the has already briefed the in this regard and authorities are probing the case.

in 2016 signed a Rs 59,800 crore agreement with for acquiring 36 Rafale combat for meeting the shortfall in Indian Air Force squadron strength.

The incident has come after the long election season in where allegations of corruption in the Rafale procurement were leveller by

The Rafale has been critical to IAF plans for securing the country against the aerial and other threats from enemy countries.

After the February 27 incident involving an aerial battle between India and Pakistan, IAF BS Dhanoa had suggested that the Pakistanis would not have dared to come close to the LoC in a conflict situation if the country had Rafale planes in its inventory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)