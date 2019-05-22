Doubting EMVs means opposition parties are afraid of defeat, says Prakash Javadekar

By doubting the machines (EVMs) means that opposition parties are afraid of defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, said on Wednesday.

"Doubting EVMs means that opposition parties doubt the people and shows that they are afraid of losing. They know that they are losing and which is why they are raising such issues. People are irritated with them because of this kind of behavior," Javadekar told here.

"EVMs were introduced in 2004 after which the UPA came to power first in 2004 itself and again 2009. They also won Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and assembly polls. For them, if they are winning EVMs are good, but if they are losing, then EVMs are bad. This is nothing but their political bankruptcy," he said.

Javadekar, who is a member of Rajya Sabha, also spoke about the process how EVMs are installed at the booth and also lauded the (ECI) for carrying out the election processes with transparency.

"Before EVMs are opened, signatures are taken on paper from the After the voting gets over, it is sealed and again the signature is taken. All the EVMs are then taken to the godowns, which is video-graphed. ECI has conducted the properly. People from all across the world see the working of the ECI," he said.

The also criticised (RLSP) and former ally of NDA Upendra Kushwaha for threatening with bloodshed if attempts were made to tamper with EVMs to rig the counting. "If that is the tone and tenor of the opposition parties, it clearly shows their exasperation, desperation, and frustration. We condemn this attitude," he said.

Talking to in Patna, Kushwaha on Tuesday had stated: "If anyone tries to tamper with the results, then there will be bloodshed." He had also asked his party supporters to protect the votes even if it meant the use of violent means.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls for 542 seats, beginning April 11, concluded on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

