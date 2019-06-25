Karnataka CM nudges legislators to use development fund

JUST IN
ANI 

HD Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has written to all legislators of the state to use the annual fund of Rs 2 crore for the developmental purposes.

Kumaraswamy has also asked the MLAs and MLCs to provide spending details of their funds.

The letter dated June 13, urges the legislators to submit their reports for the year 2018-19.

Currently, the state government is yet to receive communication from 31 MLAs and 36 MLCs about their memorandum of the requirement for 2019-20.

Amidst political tension between the coalition partners, Congress and JDS, there are concerns of development having taken a beat seat in the state.

