Indian Navy to provide security to Indian merchant vessels as part of 'Operation Sankalp'

As part of 'Operation Sankalp', India's warships and commandos will provide security to Indian merchant vessels and oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
"Indian Navy warships and commandos operating in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to provide protection to Indian merchant vessels and oil tankers as part of 'Operation Sankalp'," said an official release from Indian navy.
"Three to four Navy MARCOS commandos each are boarding Indian oil tankers and travelling on them while protecting them in the area," it added.
