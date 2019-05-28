Karnataka: JD(S) MLA blames coalition govt for Deve Gowda's defeat in LS elections

Tumkuru Rural JD(S) MLA blamed the JD(S) and Congress' coalition government in for the defeat of former HD Deve Gowda in the recently concluded elections.

"We formed a coalition government in the state. If not for the coalition government, Deve Gowda would have won with more than two lakh vote margin," Shankar said.

"Even if HD Kumaraswamy scolds me or Deve Gowda throws me out of the party, I will say this that we don't want this coalition government. We don't want it," he added.

Deve Gowda lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj from Tumakuru seat by a 13,000 vote margin.

The won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, leaving one seat each to and JD(S).

The is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

