Former Samajwadi Party MP Kamlesh Balmiki found dead

-
ALSO READ
Yogi most incompetent CM, only expert at communal polarisation: Samajwadi Party
More corruption in Uttar Pradesh now: Shivpal
SP-BSP inch closer to cementing alliance in UP
Samajwadi Party announces contenders for 6 Lok Sabha Seats, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri
'Nervous' Priyanka Gandhi temple hopping: Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Bulandshahr MP Kamlesh Balmiki found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence here on Monday, police said.
"Prima facie it was a case of poisoning. The body has been sent for the postmortem," said Khurja Circle Officer Gopal Singh.
"His house was bolted from inside. It was somehow opened by four members of the family. The iron gate of the room, where Balmiki's body was found, was also locked from inside and the family members had to open that as well," the police official added.
Balmiki had won from Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU