Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Rajappa suspects 'something fishy' in election results

Senior TDP leader N Chinna Rajappa on Monday said that he "suspected something fishy" in the state assembly election results as the results were completely unexpected.
"People might have wanted change of power but TDP's routing in the elections was completely unexpected. I suspect there is something fishy in this," said Rajappa.
However, the TDP will obey the people's mandate, added the former deputy chief minister.
Commending TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Rajappa said, "There is no leader like Naidu who, despite the absence of funds, gave a direction to the state. People will understand that soon."
He further said that the TDP will keep an eye on the newly formed Jaganmohan Reddy government and see how they fulfil promises made before the elections.
Jaganmohan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member state assembly, ousting Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.
YSRCP won 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.
