JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Hearing of Salman Khan's plea against Rajasthan HC verdict postponed to July 4

AAP decides to not contest LS polls in Maharashtra
Business Standard

Kartik Aaryan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday announced the end of the first schedule for his upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

In a video shared by the actor on Instagram, the film's team, including director Imtiaz Ali, can be seen celebrating the end of the Delhi shoot while grooving to the tunes of 'Ahun Ahun' from 'Love Aaj Kal', the first film in the franchise.

However, Kartik's co-star Sara Ali Khan was not seen in the video.

"Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial, And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 Exactly after a month..Thank you #Delhi for all the Love And we missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!," Kartik wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Sara and Kartik, 'Love Aaj Kal 2' also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Kartik was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi', while Sara starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU