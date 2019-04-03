Kartik Aaryan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

on Wednesday announced the end of the first schedule for his upcoming film ' 2'.

In a video shared by the on Instagram, the film's team, including Imtiaz Ali, can be seen celebrating the end of the shoot while grooving to the tunes of 'Ahun Ahun' from 'Love Aaj Kal', the first film in the franchise.

However, Kartik's co-star was not seen in the video.

"Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial, And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 Exactly after a month..Thank you # for all the Love And we missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!," Kartik wrote on

Apart from Sara and Kartik, ' 2' also stars in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Kartik was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi', while Sara starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

