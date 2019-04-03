Kartik Aaryan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

-
ALSO READ
Delhi schedule of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' wrapped up
Kartik teams up with Imtiaz Ali for 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to star in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
Legal route should be followed: Kartik Aaryan on sexual harassment allegations against Hirani
'Luka Chuppi' has a different take on live-in relationships: Kartik Aaryan
-
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday announced the end of the first schedule for his upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.
In a video shared by the actor on Instagram, the film's team, including director Imtiaz Ali, can be seen celebrating the end of the Delhi shoot while grooving to the tunes of 'Ahun Ahun' from 'Love Aaj Kal', the first film in the franchise.
However, Kartik's co-star Sara Ali Khan was not seen in the video.
"Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial, And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 Exactly after a month..Thank you #Delhi for all the Love And we missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!," Kartik wrote on Instagram.
Apart from Sara and Kartik, 'Love Aaj Kal 2' also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.
Kartik was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi', while Sara starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU