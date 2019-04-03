Irrfan Khan sends a message to his fans for their constant support and love for his speedy recovery

on Wednesday shared a heart touching message for his fans where he thanked everyone for the love, wishes and prayers that were bestowed on him.

took to his page and wrote, "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support; it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart."

As soon as the Piku tweeted his message, the film fraternity too came out openly to congratulate the and to welcome him back to the industry. Actor and were the first ones to reply on his tweet.

Last year, shared that he is diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine tumour. For the same, he was undergoing treatment in Since then his fans and his friends and colleagues in the film industry have been praying for his speedy recovery. The actor returned to last month and was spotted at the and is hail and hearty now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)