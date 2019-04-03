'Kalank' trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer embodies love in all its glory

The trailer of Karan Johar's much-awaited film 'Kalank' is finally out, and it deals with an unusual love triangle and an undying quest for love.

The two-minute-long trailer, which takes us back to the monumental era of the 1940s, was shared by on his handle on Wednesday, thus putting an end to his fans' weeks of anticipation.

"Yeh mohabbat ki dastaan dekhi nahi, mehsoos ki jaayegi. #KalankTrailer out now," Varun wrote along with the video.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)