Kartik Aaryan wraps up Udaipur schedule of Imtiaz Ali's next

on Friday announced the end of the second schedule of shooting for his upcoming film being helmed by Ali.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' posted a small video on his handle with a caption that read "And its a wrap for Udaipur schedule."

In the video, the is seen panning the camera across the room during a night shoot with the crew.

The untitled project also features and in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020, and is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Kartik was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi', while Sara starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

