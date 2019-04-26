Kartik Aaryan wraps up Udaipur schedule of Imtiaz Ali's next

Kartik Aaryan on Friday announced the end of the second schedule of shooting for his upcoming film being helmed by Imtiaz Ali.
The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor posted a small video on his Instagram handle with a caption that read "And its a wrap for Udaipur schedule."
In the video, the actor is seen panning the camera across the room during a night shoot with the crew.
The untitled project also features Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.
The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020, and is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal'.
Kartik was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi', while Sara starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.
