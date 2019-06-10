Kathua rape case: Security beefed up outside Pathankot court ahead of verdict

The District and here on Monday was turned into a fortress, as a large number of security personnel and riot control vehicles were deployed here ahead of verdict in the gruesome rape and murder of a nomadic minor girl in and Kashmir's

The court is expected to pronounce its order in the rape and murder case today.

The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year.

The trial, which had begun in April 2018 against seven accused out of eight, concluded on June 3 last week.

The trial of a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is yet to be heard by the and Kashmir High Court.

The Crime Branch has arrested Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers and

and Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested by the Crime Branch.

All of them, except the juvenile, are currently lodged in in

Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed in connection with this case. One against eight accused of allegedly being involved in the crime and another against a group of lawyers who had allegedly stopped the police from filing the charge sheet against the eight accused in this matter.

