Business Standard

Kerala Congress leader charged for raping tribal minor girl

ANI  |  General News 

A Congress leader from Kerala's Wayanad district, OM George, has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor tribal girl for one-and-half years.

The case was filed against Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) member OM George after the victim's parents filed a case against him.

Congress suspended George from the primary membership of the party soon after his name surfaced in the heinous crime.

A case has been registered against George under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), SC/ST and rape.

The police are on the lookout of George who has been absconding.

Meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to a government shelter home. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 13:53 IST

