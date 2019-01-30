Kerala Congress leader charged for raping tribal minor girl

A from Kerala's district, OM George, has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor tribal girl for one-and-half years.

The case was filed against District Committee (DCC) member OM George after the victim's parents filed a case against him.

suspended George from the primary membership of the party soon after his name surfaced in the heinous crime.

A case has been registered against George under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), SC/ST and rape.

The police are on the lookout of George who has been absconding.

Meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to a government shelter home. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

