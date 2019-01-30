Pay Rs 25,000 to contest Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK

(AIADMK) has announced that party workers who are willing to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, can apply after paying Rs 25,000.

The workers have been asked to apply from February 4-10. All 40 constituencies (39 and 1 Puducherry) have been listed.

AIADMK had won 37 seats in the 2014 and fielded 40 candidates.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in the last with 282 seats followed by (44) and AIADMK (37).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)