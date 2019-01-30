JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Guj Minister writes to rape-convict Asaram's ashram for planning 'Matru-Pitru divas' on Feb 14

International conference on 8th century sage held to mark 50 years of India-Bhutan ties
Business Standard

Mumbai: Large scale fire breaks in Mochi building of Girgaon, fire tenders reach spot

ANI  |  General News 

A fire broke out in Girgaon area of Mumbai on Wednesday but no casualties have been reported so far, police said.

The incident took place at Mochi building at fifth Kumbharwada in Maruti Mandir road of Girgaon and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway, police said adding no injuries had been reported yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements