Mumbai: Large scale fire breaks in Mochi building of Girgaon, fire tenders reach spot

A fire broke out in area of on Wednesday but no casualties have been reported so far, police said.

The incident took place at building at fifth Kumbharwada in Maruti Mandir road of and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway, police said adding no injuries had been reported yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)