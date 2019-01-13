Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana, Punjab to clash in U-17 Kabaddi final

hockey team will take on in the final match of the boys' Under-17 event in the ongoing Khelo Youth Games.

In Saturday's semi-finals at the in Mumbai, were fortunate to get past a formidable Odisha unit on the strength of a 6-5 tie-breaker decision after the teams were locked 2-2 at full time.

In the other semi-final, the boys found the target twice in the space of a few minutes to subdue a plucky side 3-2.

Odisha can consider themselves unfortunate to not have got the better of on the day as for long spells, they held sway over the game.

The losing side dominated all aspects of the game but was unable to get past the Punjab defence when it was most needed. Moreover, their target man missed what could have been the decider by inches.

In the tie-break, Odisha came up short, much to their dismay even as the Punjab boys celebrated.

In the other game, favourites and were locked in a high-tension battle before the former prevailed when it mattered.

Haryana and Punjab are slated to play their final match of the hockey event on January 14.

