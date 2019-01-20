Khelo India Youth Games: TN, Kerala dominate volleyball competition

and won three medals each and dominated the competition as the two teams from southern shared the spoils in the Under-21 category on the final day of Youth Games at the Complex on Sunday.

won the girls' U-21 final, while took gold in the boys' U-21 category.

In the girls' final, made a stunning comeback to win gold after losing the first two games to Kerala, who got off to a strong start and had cruised to a 25-23, 25-11 lead.

Tamil Nadu turned things around with a 25-23 win in a tight third set. They followed that up with an equally strong performance to finally prevail 23-25, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 just within two hours.

The boys' U-21 final saw favourites overcome Tamil Nadu in a tense four-set battle to stay unbeaten en route to the gold. Tamil Nadu made a good start to win the first set 25-21 and it was the first set that Kerala had dropped in the tournament.

Kerala were quick to make a comeback as they never let their down thereafter despite strong resistance from Tamil Nadu to eventually win 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20.

In the girls' U-17 final, denied a medal, beating the hosts.

After having beaten them previously in the girls' U-21 bronze medal match a day earlier, dominated the U-17 final against from start to win 25-15, 25-13, 25-14.

In the boys' U-17 category, registered a comfortable 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 victory over to win gold. This was their second medal after the victory over for bronze in the boys' U-21 category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)