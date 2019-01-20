Frances Mackay returns to Kiwis squad for India T20 series

-
ALSO READ
Our conditions will pose challenge to Mithali Raj and company: Kiwi skipper Amy Satterthwaite
Clinical Indian women trounce SL women by 9 wickets
Women's World T20: Harmanpreet ton propels India to 194/5
Focus on 50-over game, not T20: Coach Andrew Moles to Afghan U-19 team
White Ferns announce 13-member squad for ODI series against India
-
New Zealand top-order batswoman Frances Mackay has made a comeback to the national T20I side as they announced a 13-member squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against India.
The inclusion of the 28-year-old player holds significance as she had played her last international match five years ago.
The selectors have also picked up uncapped Caitlin Gurrey and Rosemary Mair for their impressive past performances.
Gurrey impressed the selectors with scoring figures of 102, 79 and 55 in the 2018-19 Super Smash tournament, Mair has taken a wicket in each of her last ten games along with a best of 3 for 28 in the warm-up game against India.
Mackay ensured a spot in the team after hitting two centuries for her team Canterbury women, recently.
Team's head coach Haidee Tiffen said the series is a wonderful opportunity for them to revive themselves after having a disappointing campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup last year where they made an exit in the group stage.
"We've had to draw a line in the sand after our performance at the T20 World Cup. We need to reward and give opportunities to players in form while building depth and competition for places within the environment," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Tiffen, as saying.
"Frankie, Katie and Rosemary can all be proud of how they have performed in their respective Super Smash campaigns. We are rewarding players who are in form and we feel these three deserve a chance at the highest level," she added.
India and New Zealand are scheduled to play their first T20 match on February 6 followed by next two matches on February 8 and 10.
Following are the full New Zealand squad for the India T20 series:
Amy Satterthwaite (C), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Caitlin Gurrey, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU