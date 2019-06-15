Khloe Kardashian doesn't wish to see Jordyn Woods again

Khloe Kardashian is not ready to make peace with Jordyn Woods even after has, for cheating on her sister's then-boyfriend

After the controversy, the Kardashian-Jenner family has decided to keep their distance from Woods including Khloe, who shares 14-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Thompson. "Khloe never wants to see Jordyn again," the source said.

A source informed People that "Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were. They will never be BFFs again."

However, "Kylie is happy that their relationship isn't as negative and dramatic as it was," said the source.

"It's Kylie's choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it's still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloe," the source further explained.

In the meantime, the is now focusing on her career after recently snagging a role in an upcoming episode of 'Freeform's Grown-ish'.

"Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn't riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer," another insider explained to Us, "and that she's doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.

