Ranveer Singh signs YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

-
ALSO READ
Being the best entertainer is my single point agenda: Ranveer Singh
Ranveer signed 'Gully Boy' because of original 'Mere Gully Mein'
'Gully Boy': Will Smith praises Ranveer for his performance
Deepika to celebrate V-Day watching 'Gully Boy'
I don't feel any pressure, but have responsibility towards acting: Ranveer Singh (IANS Interview)
-
After consistently proving his worth at the box office with movies like Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Simmba, Ranveer Singh is all set to impress the audience with his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', in which he will be playing the role of a Gujarati man.
Referring to the film as a total entertainer, the 32-year-old further briefed about the movie and said, "Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a 'miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across"
From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty, from Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan to Karan Johar, Ranveer has been a favourite of the biggest names in the B-Town. However, the unpredictable actor will now be seen working with debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.
"I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83," Singh said.
Expressing confidence in Thakkar, Yash Raj Film's homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma said despite being a newcomer his script has a balance required for delivering entertainment.
"For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang's script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I 'paying it forward'. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer," Sharma said.
The makers will begin shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' from this October.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently buckling up for his upcoming film '83' which is based on the ace cricketer Kapil Dev who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also served as the team's coach from October 1999 to August 2000.
Alongside Ranveer, the film will star R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
The film will receive direction from Kabir Khan while Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will serve as the producers.
Releasing next year, the film will hit the big screens on April 10.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU