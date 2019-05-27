Ranveer Singh signs YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

After consistently proving his worth at the box office with movies like Padmaavat, and Simmba, Singh is all set to impress the audience with his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', in which he will be playing the role of a Gujarati man.

Referring to the film as a total entertainer, the 32-year-old further briefed about the movie and said, "Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a 'miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across"

From to Rohit Shetty, from and to Karan Johar, has been a favourite of the biggest names in the However, the unpredictable will now be seen working with

"I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new like Divyang. will be my next release after 83," Singh said.

Expressing confidence in Thakkar, Yash Raj Film's said despite being a newcomer his script has a balance required for delivering

"For a and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang's script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as and I 'paying it forward'. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer," Sharma said.

The makers will begin shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' from this October.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently buckling up for his upcoming film '83' which is based on the who lifted for in 1983 and also served as the team's from October 1999 to August 2000.

Alongside Ranveer, the film will star R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as the Men in Blue.

The film will receive direction from while Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, and will serve as the producers.

Releasing next year, the film will hit the big screens on April 10.

