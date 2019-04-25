Kidnapping racket busted, 7 arrested, 3 minors rescued

The rescued three toddlers and a gang.

The accused were identified as Vakapalli Gangadhar Reddy, alias Fouziya, G.Prasad, alias Sindhu, S Aruna, Korra Munna and Peddi Laxmi.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused resorted to children in an attempt to mint money.

"All of them formed a group and started minor boys and later sold these kids to needy couples who did not have children. They used to charge a large sum of money for the same," said G.Koteshwar Rao, Station House Officer,

The gang consisted of 9 members ( 4 males and 5 females) out of which two are still absconding. "Rs 35,000/ in cash were recovered from the possession of the accused persons," the said.

A team was constituted which acting on specific intelligence input nabbed the accused and rescued the three minors.

The arrested persons were later produced before the court which sent them to police custody.

