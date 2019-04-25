UP: Muslim family puts Ram-Sita's photo on wedding card to spread communal harmony

-
To spread communal harmony, a Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh's Chilauwa village has printed image of Lord Ram and Sita on wedding invitation cards of their daughter Rukhsar.
"In this village, both Hindus and Muslims live together. We want to promote communal harmony amongst people. We should not divide ourselves on the basis of our religion," said Rukhsar's mother, Baby.
The bride's brother, Mohammad Umar said that the villagers are happily accepting the wedding invitation. "We are happy to see people's reaction on this," he added.
