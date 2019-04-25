Empty Air India plane catches fire during maintenance work, Air India says 'minor' incident

JUST IN
General News 

A Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight of Air India caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) at the time of repair work on Wednesday night.

Air India termed it as a minor incident.

The incident took place at the Delhi airport. The fire started during AC repair when the plane was empty. The fire was doused immediately.

