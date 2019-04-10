Kohli is 'leading cricketer in the world' for third consecutive year

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named as the 'leading cricketer of the year' for the third year in a row by the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack for his performance in the 2018 English summer.
Kohli was named not just the 'leading cricketer in the world' but he also featured in the 'five cricketers of the year.'
Other players who joined Kohli in the 'five cricketers of the year' list are Tammy Beaumont, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, and Sam Curran.
Indian Women team batter Smriti Mandhana was named as the 'leading women cricketer in the world.' Mandhana was the top scorer in women's one-day internationals and T20I since the start of 2018.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was named as the 'leading T20 cricketer of the year' for the second consecutive year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU