KL Rahul to depose before BCCI Ombudsman

Indian batsman KL Rahul, will depose before Board of Control for in India (BCCI) ombudsman DK Jain in on Wednesday for making sexist comments on a TV show.

While Hardik Pandya, who accompanied the 26-year old in the show, deposed before Jain on Tuesday.

Both the youngsters appeared on a popular TV chat show, Koffee with Karan, hosted by where they, in an episode aired in January, made misogynistic comments which attracted a lot of criticism.

Amid the backlash from fans, COA called the duo back from the tour of and handed them a provisional suspension which was then lifted on January 23.

Pandya also issued an apology on twitter saying, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in a way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect of hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

Rahul's availability for the April 10 fixture against the Indians in the ongoing (IPL) hangs in the balance as Rahul's hearing is set for April 10.

