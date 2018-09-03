Kohli retains top spot in ICC Test rankings

Indian has retained his numero-uno position and a career-high 937 rating points in the latest International Council (ICC) ranking after innings of 46 and 58 in the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England, which went on to lose by 60 runs.

The 29-year-old, who scored a total of 544 runs in his eight innings of the series, is just one point adrift of a group of four - Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, and

Similarly, Cheteshwar Pujara managed to maintain his sixth spot on the list with his unbeaten knock of 132 in the fourth Test, which helped to take the first innings lead.

In the department, Indian pacer progressed back to the top 20 after his six-wicket haul in the Test which lifted him three places to the 19th position among bowlers.

Ishant Sharma, who scalped four wickets in the match, scaled one position to attain 25th rank on the list.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, moved to a career-best 487 points while retaining 37th position in the ICC Test bowlers ranking.

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who produced crucial knocks of 78 and 46 in the fourth Test, moved up 29 places to 43rd position to make quick gains in the Test player

The left-hander also gained 11 places to reach 55th place in the bowlers' list and 15th position among all-rounders after gaining 27 slots.

of the match Moeen Ali's haul of nine wickets helped him move up three places to 33rd position with a huge gain in rating points.

The off-spinner, who grabbed five for 63 and four for 71 in the two innings, has gained 66 points to reach 543 points in bowling, while also gaining one slot to reach seventh place among all-rounders.

of England also gained 15 slots to reach a career-best 32nd position in the batsmen's list and 584 rating points while all-rounder Ben Stokes, gained three places to reach 29th position.

English opener Keaton Jennings is another one to gain, moving up four places to 86th position in the list for batsmen.

After losing the ongoing series 1-3, will now look to end Tests on high when they take on England in the final match, beginning September 7 at the Kennington Oval.

