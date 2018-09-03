Usman Khawaja credits 'white-ball cricket' for India success

Australian batsman has admitted that more exposure to white-ball in recent times has helped him in improving his record in the subcontinent conditions.

The comment came after the 31-year-old struck a blistering knock of 127 runs on Day One of the first-class match between Australia A and A in Bengaluru.

"I've worked pretty hard over the last three or four years for subcontinent conditions or wickets that are turning. I think white-ball has really helped with that, because it allows me to play with freedom, it allows me to play shots in those formats that usually you'd be a bit mindful about playing in four-day cricket, and I think that's just transformed into four-day cricket," com.au quoted Khawaja, as saying.

The left-hand batsman, who scored his maiden first-class hundred in India, further stated that it is always rewarding to score in the sub-continental conditions as it is quite difficult to score runs on the turning tracks.

"It's always rewarding when you do well in different conditions. Once you get in, it's actually a nice wicket. The outfield's lightning. But I think as the game gets on, it'll get tougher and tougher. But it's always nice to get runs on the subcontinent because it's never easy," he said.

Australia A were bowled out of 243 runs on the opening day of the first Test and in reply, A have managed to notch up 186 runs at the loss of six wickets by the second session of Day Two.

