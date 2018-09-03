US Open: Serena Williams storms into quarter-final

American tennis star Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-final of the ongoing US Open as she steered past Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the fourth round of women's singles event here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.
The 36-year-old swept aside her Estonian opponent 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in a clash that lasted 96 minutes.
After registering an easy victory in the first set, a couple of errors in the second set gave Kanepi the chance to make a comeback. However, Williams hit back strongly in the third set to keep the hopes of a 24th Grand Slam title alive.
Former world number one has confirmed her place in the quarterfinal of the tournament for the 15th time in her career.
In the men's singles event, defending champion Rafael Nadal edged past Georgian player Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to book his spot in the last eight.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
